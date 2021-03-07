Quantcast
Criminal Practice  –  Indecent Liberties – Expert Testimony – 'Consistent with' Abuse – Courtroom Closure (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 7, 2021

  A doctor who explained that “you cannot tell from a medical exam whether a child has been sexually abused or not” did not improperly vouch for the victim when she later said the child’s examination was “consistent with” sexual abuse. We find no prejudicial error in defendant’s conviction for taking indecent liberties with a child. Even if ...

