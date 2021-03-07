Quantcast
Domestic Relations  – Parent & Child – Florida Orders – Registration – Custody & Support (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 7, 2021

  Where the defendant-father—the child-support obligor—lives in Virginia, and where the plaintiff-mother—who lives in North Carolina with the parties’ children—did not comply with the requirements of G.S. § 52C-6-602, the trial court properly dismissed the mother’s petition to register the child support portion of a series of Florida family court orders. Although the father participated in ...

