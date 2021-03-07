Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Tort/Negligence  –  Road Maintenance – Black Ice – Filled Ditch – Constructive Notice (access required)

Tort/Negligence  –  Road Maintenance – Black Ice – Filled Ditch – Constructive Notice (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 7, 2021

  Plaintiffs presented more than a scintilla of evidence that the third-party defendant North Carolina Department of Transportation had constructive notice that its roadside ditch was filled with debris, allowing runoff to move onto the road and freeze, leading to the accident which injured plaintiffs; accordingly, the trial court properly denied NCDOT’s motions for directed verdict ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo