Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / COA to resume oral arguments, with restrictions (access required)

COA to resume oral arguments, with restrictions (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 10, 2021

In-person oral arguments will resume under safety guidelines issued by the The North Carolina Court of Appeals, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts has announced “Our goal with these guidelines is to safely ease back into having oral arguments in our courtroom,” Chief Judge Donna Stroud said in a March 9 statement. “Although we ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo