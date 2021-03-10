Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Sovereign immunity bars N.C. suit against Ala. college (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires March 10, 2021

  A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that gave U.S. states sovereign immunity from private lawsuits filed against them in the courts of another state will prevent a former college recruiter from suing an Alabama university in North Carolina courts, the state’s Court of Appeals has ruled. It’s the first time the state’s appellate courts have ...

