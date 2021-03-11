Quantcast
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Antitrust – Antitrust violation calls for unwinding of doorskin merger (access required)

Antitrust – Antitrust violation calls for unwinding of doorskin merger (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 11, 2021

After a jury determined the merger of two manufacturers in the American doorskin market violated the Clayton Antitrust Act, the remedy included unwinding the merger and ordering the sale of the acquired company. Background JELD-WEN Inc. acquired a competitor, CMI, in 2012. Four years later, one of JELD-WEN’s customers, Steves and Sons Inc., filed this suit challenging ...

