Criminal Practice – North Carolina post-release period is part of sentence (access required)

Criminal Practice – North Carolina post-release period is part of sentence (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 11, 2021

Where the defendant was sentenced to 6-17 months in prison for North Carolina offenses, with the last nine months to be served in post-release supervision, the post- release period is not the equivalent of a suspended sentence. The entire sentence is included in the maximum term imposed under the guidelines. Background Juan Angel Velasquez-Canales, a citizen and ...

