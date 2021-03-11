Quantcast
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – Omission in search warrant affidavit was not reckless (access required)

Criminal Practice – Omission in search warrant affidavit was not reckless (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 11, 2021

Where a defendant failed to show, after a Franks hearing, that a detective was “seeking to mislead” when she omitted facts in her affidavit in support of a search warrant, his motion to suppress was denied. Background Craig Leon Pulley appeals his conviction entered pursuant to a conditional guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute a ...

