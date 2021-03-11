Quantcast
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – Record did not support leadership sentencing enhancement (access required)

Criminal Practice – Record did not support leadership sentencing enhancement (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 11, 2021

Where the district court failed to explain how the defendant “exercised supervisory responsibility” or “acted as a manager” over others in an organized criminal drug enterprise, as required for a leadership enhancement under the sentencing guidelines, the sentence was vacated and remanded. Background While in prison for fleeing a traffic stop, the defendant discussed his drug business ...

