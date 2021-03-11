Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Landowners under ‘cloud of condemnation’ as DOT work stalls  (access required)

Landowners under ‘cloud of condemnation’ as DOT work stalls  (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo March 11, 2021

  A perfect storm of calamities has put a standstill to many North Carolina Department of Transportation projects, and that’s keeping people whose properties lay in the path of current and planned road and highway construction in limbo, eminent domain attorneys say. The problems predate the pandemic. In 2016 the North Carolina Supreme Court struck down the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo