Lawyers in the News – March 15

Frank Hirsch has joined Kaufman & Canoles as a senior attorney to lead the firm’s new Raleigh office, its first office in North Carolina. Hirsch was previously a partner with Alston & Bird in Raleigh. His practice focuses on business litigation and class-action suits in the financial services sector.

Danielle E. Meyer has joined Goldberg Segalla in the firm’s general liability group in Raleigh. Meyer was previously with Zetlin and De Chiara in New York City. Meyer counsels businesses on construction-related issues.

Sodoma Law announced that Sarah Bennett has been promoted to managing attorney and will lead the firm’s newest office, located in Cornelius.

K&L Gates announced that Matthew Houston in Raleigh and Charlotte, Michael Hutson in Charlotte, Kelsey Jernigan in Research Triangle Park, David Peet in Research Triangle Park, and Barrett Price in Charlotte have all been named partners in the firm.

Coleman, Gledhill, Hargrave, Merritt & Rainsford in Hillsborough announced that Jason Murphy has been named a partner in the firm. Murphy’s practice focuses primarily on family law, as well as trying criminal and civil cases.