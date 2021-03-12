Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Tort/Negligence – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – De Facto – Insufficient Allegations – Securities (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – De Facto – Insufficient Allegations – Securities (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 12, 2021

The plaintiff-investors allege that their investment advisor—who ran the movant defendants’ office in Charlotte—used inside information to cheat them out of distributions from a limited liability company. However, plaintiffs do not plead facts showing that the moving defendants had any, let alone all, the financial power or technical information with respect to the transactions at ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo