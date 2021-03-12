Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 12, 2021

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed House Bill 196, a wide-ranging COVID relief measure that allows North Carolina notaries to resume video notarizations through at least Dec. 31. Cooper signed the bill on March 11, ten days after a prior extension of the video notarization law had lapsed. Under the latest extension, notaries can resume ...

