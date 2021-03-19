Quantcast
Criminal Practice  –  Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer – Defense of Accident – Rifle Shots

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 19, 2021

  After a deputy sounded his siren within earshot of defendant, defendant discharged his rifle three times within a short time period, and no evidence tended to show that these discharges were unintentional. The trial court did not err in denying defendant’s request for a jury instruction on the defense of accident. We find no error in ...

