Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Bench Trial – Judge’s Colloquy – Sentencing – Possession & Possession with Intent (access required)

Criminal Practice – Bench Trial – Judge’s Colloquy – Sentencing – Possession & Possession with Intent (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 19, 2021

  Even if defendant’s notice of intent to waive the right to trial by jury was not timely—in that it was given at the time the matter was called for trial—any such error was invited error and was not prejudicial to defendant. We find no error in defendant’s convictions of assault with a deadly weapon on a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo