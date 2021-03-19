Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice –  Pro Se Brief – Untranscribed Hearing – MAR (access required)

Criminal Practice –  Pro Se Brief – Untranscribed Hearing – MAR (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 19, 2021

  Appellate counsel was unable to identify any issue for appeal, but defendant filed a pro se brief, in which he appears to contend that portions of an evidentiary hearing were not transcribed, that those portions contain crucial exculpatory suppressed evidence of fingerprints on shell casings from two guns, and that this was a violation of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo