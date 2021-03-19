Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice– Probation Revocation – Absconding Supervision – Cross-Examination (access required)

Criminal Practice– Probation Revocation – Absconding Supervision – Cross-Examination (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 19, 2021

  Although defendant argues that he misunderstood something his first probation officer told him, defendant’s right to confront adverse witnesses was not violated when only his third probation officer testified. Defendant cross-examined the witness, and he did not attempt to subpoena his first probation officer. We affirm the revocation of defendant’s probation, but we remand for correction ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo