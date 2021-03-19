Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Brief Seizure – Reasonable Suspicion – Gun on Floorboard

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 19, 2021

  Where (1) defendant was in a parked car in an apartment parking lot with visible “no trespassing” signs and no nearby streetlights late at night; (2) when a police officer pulled up, defendant got out of his car and started walking away from the officer; (3) when the officer asked defendant what he was doing ...

