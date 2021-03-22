Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Man hit while plowing snow settles claim for $1M (access required)

Man hit while plowing snow settles claim for $1M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo March 22, 2021

  A man who was injured when he was hit nearly head-on while plowing snow has settled a pre-lawsuit claim with two insurance carriers for $1 million, his attorneys report. Bob Lucas and Sarah Ellerbe of Lucas, Denning and & Ellerbe in Selma report that their client, whose name was withheld, was driving a commercial vehicle with ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo