Tort/Negligence – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Joint Venture – Partnership Law – Winding-Up Period

Tort/Negligence – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Joint Venture – Partnership Law – Winding-Up Period

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 22, 2021

Plaintiff’s own allegations defeat its claim that defendants breached the parties’ contract when, after their joint venture to develop an RV park was dissolved, defendants proceeded with the plan allegedly created by plaintiff. However, plaintiff’s allegations are sufficient to state a claim for breach of fiduciary duty based on defendants’ failure to preserve and account ...

