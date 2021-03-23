Quantcast
DOT should have cleared ditch that caused wreck, COA rules (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo March 23, 2021

  The North Carolina Department of Transportation had proper notice that a ditch needed to be cleared before water run-off created the black ice that caused a wreck, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. Barbara Sigler was driving on a day in which the temperature was below freezing and there had been no precipitation. As ...

