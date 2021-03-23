Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Evidentiary errors oblige new murder trial for daughter, dad (access required)

Evidentiary errors oblige new murder trial for daughter, dad (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires March 23, 2021

  A father and daughter convicted of the murder of the daughter’s husband should have been allowed to introduce evidence of self-defense, including statements by the husband’s children about his violent temper and testimony to support the father’s fear of being seriously injured or killed, a narrowly divided North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled. The accused, Tom ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo