Domestic Relations  – Parent & Child – Grandparent Visitation – Statutory Authority – Constitutional – ‘As Applied’ (access required)

By: North Caroline Weekly Staff, BridgeTower Media Newswires March 25, 2021

  Since the paternal grandparents intervened in a custody battle before the defendant-father died, the trial court had statutory authority to grant the grandparents custody rights. However, the trial court violated the plaintiff-mother’s constitutional right to the custody, care and nurture of her child by (1) failing to give deference to the mother’s determination regarding with ...

