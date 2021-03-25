Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – TPR – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Premature Birth – Virginia Mother (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 25, 2021

  Even though the respondent-mother was a Virginia resident who gave birth to “Nancy” while visiting North Carolina, (1) Nancy, who was born 23 weeks prematurely, remained in North Carolina and (2) after Nancy was adjudged neglected and dependent by the District Court in New Hanover County, the New Hanover County Department of Social Services had ...

