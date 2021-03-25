Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Tort/Negligence  – Damages – Collateral Source Rule – First Impression – Construction Project – Retaining Wall (access required)

Tort/Negligence  – Damages – Collateral Source Rule – First Impression – Construction Project – Retaining Wall (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 25, 2021

  A subcontractor hired to build a retaining wall was unable to do so properly, and he independently hired a new subcontractor (plaintiff) to build the wall. Where plaintiff’s own negligent work caused damage to the construction site, plaintiff was not entitled to a reduction in the judgment against it based on payments that the original ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo