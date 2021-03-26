Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – TPR – Failure to Make Reasonable Progress (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – TPR – Failure to Make Reasonable Progress (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 26, 2021

DSS modified the respondent-mother’s case plan several times to adjust to her changing circumstances as she transitioned out of her own foster care placement into independent living; nevertheless, respondent (1) stopped visiting her son, (2) failed to complete parenting classes, (3) stopped attending therapy, (4) refused to participate in a recommended psychological evaluation, (5) failed ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo