Rate-ful 8 could hand judgment debtors hefty interest bills (access required)

By: David Donovan March 29, 2021

  Interest rates are currently at historic lows for almost every type of debt, and figure to remain there for quite some time. But there’s one exception to the new low-interest world. In North Carolina pre-judgment and post-judgment interest rates for judgment debtors remain fixed by statute at 8 percent, as they’ve been since 1980, a ...

