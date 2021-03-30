Quantcast
4th Circuit Judge Keenan to take senior status, selection process begins (access required)

By: Peter Vieth, BridgeTower Media Newswires March 30, 2021

Judge Barbara Milano Keenan of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has announced that she will assume senior status on Aug. 31, creating a bench vacancy to be filled by President Joe Biden. Keenan’s plan to take senior status was disclosed on the U.S. Courts website. Milano's duty station is Alexandria, Virginia, and the U.S. senators ...

