Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – Definition of ‘explosive’ includes inert bomb (access required)

Criminal Practice – Definition of ‘explosive’ includes inert bomb (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 30, 2021

Where an inmate arranged to have his ex-wife killed by having friends mail her a bomb, but the scheme was discovered and the bomb was intentionally inert, the conviction was upheld because the definition of “explosive” included the inert bomb. Background Michael James Young Jr. wanted his ex-wife dead. While serving a prison sentence for an unsuccessful ...

