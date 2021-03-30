Quantcast
Criminal Practice – No ‘good behavior’ exception in firearm law (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 30, 2021

Where an individual convicted in 1993 for misdemeanor assault and battery of a family member has demonstrated good behavior during the following 27 years, the prohibition in 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(9) from possessing a firearm continues to apply because Congress did not provide a sunset clause or a good behavior exception. Background In 1993, Robert Harley was ...

