Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Tort/Negligence – Trip-and-fall evidence prompts trial (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 30, 2021

Where the plaintiff offered photos, video evidence, and fact and expert witness testimony raising a disputed issue over whether loose bricks and sagging caulk in a town center were a dangerous condition, that the owner of the property should have known, and that they caused her fall, the defendant was incorrectly awarded summary judgment. Background Following a ...

