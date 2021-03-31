Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Subcontractor can’t get credit thanks to collateral source rule (access required)

Subcontractor can’t get credit thanks to collateral source rule (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires March 31, 2021

  A subcontractor that was held liable in tort for damages it had caused on a construction project was correctly denied a credit for payments that had been made to the general contractor by a different subcontractor because of the collateral source rule, a unanimous panel of the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo