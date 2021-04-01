Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Insurance / Insurance  –  Auto – Dealer’s Policy – Conditional Delivery – Financing Pending – Coverage Limits – Umbrella Policy (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 1, 2021

  Although the defendant-estate’s decedent had his own insurance that covered a car he bought from the defendant-dealership on a Saturday, since the decedent’s financing was not yet finalized, under G.S. § 20-75.1 the dealership’s insurance applied when the decedent was killed in a head-on collision the same day that he bought the car. We affirm the ...

