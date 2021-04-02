Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Cooper appoints two local judges after COA elections (access required)

Cooper appoints two local judges after COA elections (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 2, 2021

Gov. Roy Cooper has announced appointments to fill two judicial vacancies created by last fall’s election for seats on the state’s Court of Appeals. Hunt Gwyn was appointed to serve as superior court judge in Judicial District 20B (Union County) to fill the seat vacated by Judge Jeffrey Carpenter. Gwyn has previously served as a resident ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo