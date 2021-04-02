Quantcast
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – Two-pound meth sale supports conviction (access required)

Criminal Practice – Two-pound meth sale supports conviction (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 2, 2021

Where the defendant sold approximately two pounds of methamphetamine, that substantial quantity of drugs in a single-buy transaction supported a reasonable inference of knowing participation in a distribution conspiracy. Background Kevin Thomas Seigler challenges his conviction and sentence for conspiracy to manufacture, distribute or possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances or to use a communication ...

