Labor & Employment – FLSA doesn't apply to immigration detention (access required)

Labor & Employment – FLSA doesn't apply to immigration detention (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 2, 2021

Where civil immigration detainees who were awaiting immigration hearings participated in a voluntary work program for which they were paid between $1 per day and $15 per week, their minimum wage bid failed because they are not “employees” within the meaning of the Fair Labor Standards Act and are not free to leave for another ...

