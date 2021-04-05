Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / Duke, UNC, Wake all climb in latest law school rankings (access required)

Duke, UNC, Wake all climb in latest law school rankings (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 5, 2021

Three of North Carolina’s law schools saw small gains in the latest U.S. News & World Report Best Law School rankings, which were announced on March 30. Duke was tied 10th on the list, gaining back the two places it dropped in the previous years’ rankings. UNC was tied 24th. That’s three places higher than the previous ...

