Administrative – No jurisdiction over challenge to DOD performance (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 8, 2021

Where a nonprofit veteran’s group claimed the Department of Defense has not fulfilled its statutory duty to timely publish decisions by its review boards, the suit did not challenge a final agency action but was a “programmatic attack” on DoD’s “day-to-day agency management,” over which the court lacks jurisdiction. Background The U.S. Department of Defense, or DoD, ...

