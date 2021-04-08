Quantcast
Defendant didn't violate plea bargain by showing up late (access required)

By: David Donovan April 8, 2021

  A Johnston County man who had his plea bargain rescinded and got more than three years tacked onto his prison sentence because he was a bit more an hour late for his sentencing hearing will have his plea bargain reinstated after the North Carolina Court of Appeals unanimously decided that the minor tardiness didn’t constitute ...

