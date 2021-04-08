Quantcast
By: Associated Press April 8, 2021

DURHAM (AP) — A man who served nearly 44 years in prison for a crime he says he didn’t commit has received compensation from the state of North Carolina. Ronnie Long received $750,000. It is by law the state’s top compensation for victims of wrongful incarceration. Long told the Charlotte Observer that it’s not nearly enough. Long’s ...

