Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Tort/Negligence – Negligent Misrepresentation – Reasonable Reliance – Civil Conspiracy – Marketing & Software Contracts (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 8, 2021

When plaintiff reviewed defendants’ marketing budget, plaintiff was concerned that the budget was insufficient to support the marketing activities that plaintiff was to perform. Although defendants assured plaintiff that the budget was only a draft and would be revised to show significant additional marketing expenditures, plaintiff entered into a marketing contract with defendants without seeing ...

