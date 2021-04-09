Quantcast
Housing authority had to give tenant reasons for eviction (access required)

By: David Donovan April 9, 2021

  A public housing authority that simply cited a vaguely-worded clause in a tenant’s lease as grounds for her eviction failed to give her legally sufficient notice of the specific reasons for the eviction, the North Carolina Supreme Court has unanimously ruled. The tenant’s attorneys say that the ruling, which overturns a 2019 ruling by the ...

