Criminal Practice – Competency – Sovereign Citizen – Hearsay – Constitutional – Confrontation Right

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 12, 2021

Defendant’s actions never raised a bona fide doubt as to his competency, so the trial court did not need to conduct a competency hearing. Defendant’s insistence on remaining in prison uniform and shackles during trial were consistent with his position that he was a sovereign citizen and was, therefore, not subject to the jurisdiction of ...

