Criminal Practice – Misdemeanor Child Abuse – Substantial Risk Creation – Dangerous Driving (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 12, 2021

Defendant admits that, while being pursued by a deputy with blue lights flashing, defendant drove, with his minor children in his vehicle, over the speed limit for approximately one minute before sometimes crossing the double-yellow center line to pass pulled-over vehicles. A reasonable juror could find that defendant created a substantial risk of physical injury ...

