Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Murder – Stand Your Ground – Possession of a Firearm by a Felon – Restoration of Rights (access required)

Criminal Practice – Murder – Stand Your Ground – Possession of a Firearm by a Felon – Restoration of Rights (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 12, 2021

Because defendant was in the process of committing a felony—possession of a firearm by a felon—when he shot a man in his home, defendant was not entitled to N.C. Pattern Instruction—Crim. 308.10, “Self-defense, Retreat—Including Homicide,” which is derived from G.S. §§ 14-51.2 and -51.3 and includes a “stand your ground” provision. We find no error in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo