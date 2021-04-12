Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Guardianship vs. Relative Placement – Insufficient Findings (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 12, 2021

Even though the trial court was understandably concerned about once again uprooting young “Bart” after six placement changes in the first three years of his life, G.S. § 7B-903(a1) required the trial court to find, affirmatively, that permanent placement with Bart’s paternal great aunt was contrary to his best interest before summarily concluding that such ...

