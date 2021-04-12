Quantcast
Workers' Compensation – Light Duty Work – Post-Hearing Approval (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 12, 2021

Where defendants made no effort to introduce evidence at the 13 September 2017 hearing before the deputy commissioner reflecting their purported offer of a light-duty “Security Escort Position” or of plaintiff’s purported refusal of the same, and where, on appeal to the full Industrial Commission, defendants provided no justification for failing to do so, the ...

