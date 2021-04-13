Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Charlotte attorney suspended for one year (access required)

Charlotte attorney suspended for one year (access required)

By: David Donovan April 13, 2021

Attorney: Robin Dale Fussell Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since 1981 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for one year on April 6. The suspension is stayed so long as Fussell complies with certain conditions. Background: For a period of several years, Fussell failed to deposit and maintain in a trust account earnest money deposits provided to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo