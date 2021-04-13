Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Assault by Strangulation – Victim’s Testimony & Photos (access required)

Criminal Practice – Assault by Strangulation – Victim’s Testimony & Photos (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 13, 2021

Although G.S. § 14-32.4(b) does not define “strangulation,” we reject defendant’s argument that the state failed to prove strangulation (1) because the victim did not seek medical attention, (2) because the victim did not fully lose consciousness, and (3) because it was not conclusively proven that strangulation caused the victim’s injuries. The state presented sufficient ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo