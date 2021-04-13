Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Alimony – Insufficient Findings – Standard of Living – Reasons for Amount, Duration & Manner (access required)

Domestic Relations – Alimony – Insufficient Findings – Standard of Living – Reasons for Amount, Duration & Manner (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 13, 2021

Although the trial court’s alimony order indicates that the parties presented no evidence as to their marital standard of living, the plaintiff-wife presented evidence that she could no longer afford to engage in several former activities. This evidence suggests that the wife is unable to maintain the standard of living established during the marriage without ...

